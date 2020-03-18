A Michigan man scheduled to go to trial on a 2013 criminal sexual assault case is facing additional sex crime charges.
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Brad Allen Risner, 28, was arraigned on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC)-penetration during commission of another felony (kidnapping).
The charges stem from incidents that reportedly happened in Calhoun County during the summer/fall of 2007.
At the time of the reported incident, Risner was a juvenile on probation after pleading guilty to a 2006 third-degree CSC charge in Calhoun County.
Risner is being charged under the automatic waiver provision of the court rules which allow charges to be sworn in the adult court for the specified juvenile violation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, due to being 15 at the time of offense.
In addition, Risner is scheduled for trial on three third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Kalamazoo County. Those charges stem from a sexual assault evidence kit that was collected in 2013, but never tested until 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.