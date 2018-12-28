A man fell asleep at the wheel and rolled his vehicle while taking his 2-year-old child to daycare, sheriff's office said.
It happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 28 on the corner of Steel and Swan Creek Roads.
Lt. Gomez from the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle was traveling down an S-curve road, but continued straight.
The man was treated and released from Covenant Hospital.
The child was trapped in a car seat upside down until deputies arrived. He was unharmed.
