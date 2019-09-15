A Marlette man is injured after he fell out of a window of a moving car.
On Saturday, Sept. 14 at about 7:10 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatched received a call that someone was injured on Juhl and Applegate Roads in Elmer Township.
Officials said their investigation determined that a 22-year-old man from North Branch was hanging out of the passenger window of a 2017 Jeep when he fell out of the moving vehicle.
The Jeep was traveling on Juhl Road and turned on to Applegate Road.
The 18-year-old driver and his 23-year-old passenger from Carnesville, Georgia stopped the Jeep and picked the man up from the road and transported him to Marlette Regional Hospital.
The injured man was later transferred to Flint Hurly Hospital for further treatment of his injuries.
Alcohol and failure to wear seatbelts were factors in the incident.
The nature of the man’s injuries is unsure at this time.
Names are being withheld pending further investigation.
