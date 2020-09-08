A man is dead, possibly the result of a robbery.
The Flint Police Department was called to 318 Stockdale Street early on Sept. 8 for a shooting.
Investigators said when they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Ridge Williams, 28, dead inside the home from a gunshot wound.
A witness told investigators the shooting was the result of a possible robbery.
No suspect information is available at this time, the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.