A toddler was found strapped to a car seat and left by himself in an unexpected place.
“You can just say wow,” said Deaundre Dixon, the man who found the child.
Dixon said he was driving home when he noticed the toddler on the side of Windemere Avenue in Flint.
“I have children of my own, so it’s like how can you just leave your baby outside?” Dixon said.
Dixon said he was strapped to the car-seat on the sidewalk right next to the pawnshop on Dort Highway.
“It’s unbelievable,” Dixon said.
He said he called Flint Police immediately.
While they waited for police to arrive, Dixon and others got the toddler food and something to drink.
“Baby was eating like he never ate before. In total, the baby drank three cups from Big Johns,” Dixon said.
When police arrived, Dixon said they would try to identify him.
“Once the police got here, they looked at the baby, took the car seat, said they were gonna fingerprint it. Then they put the baby on the ambulance and took him on,” Dixon said.
TV5 have made several attempts to reach Flint Police to ask if they know how the child got there and how the toddler is doing now. They have not released any information as of yet.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.