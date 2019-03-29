A man had to be flown to the hospital after a crash south of Bridgeport.
The crash happened on Bell Road, near Townline, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says a tan Chevrolet Silverado was turning into a driveway from the northbound side when it was hit by a maroon Ford Taurus traveling south.
A 20-year-old Birch Run man was driving the Silverado. He was not seriously hurt.
A 25-year-old Bridgeport man was driving the Taurus. He was taken to the hospital in a helicopter.
Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
