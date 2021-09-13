A man accused of killing a 13-year-old and sexually assaulting her mother, as well as killing a couple from Lansing, was found competent to stand trial.
Isaiah Gardenhire has a preliminary examination on Oct. 27 at 9 a.m. in front of Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle. His psychiatric evaluation at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry was ordered in June.
Gardenhire is facing 12 charges in Isabella County after a 45-hour crime spree. Those charges include homicide, criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, and carjacking.
On June 6, officers were sent to a residence in Union Township for the homicide and sexual assault. A 13-year-old was found dead when police arrived. Gardenhire allegedly hid at a nearby apartment until later that evening.
According to investigators, Gardenhire struck a tenant living at the building, went into the apartment, and held a male tenant and a female tenant hostage while he sexually assaulted the female. Gardenhire then stole the victims’ money and car, investigators said.
After Gardenhire was arrested in Flint, he was fully arraigned on June 9.
Gardenhire was also charged in the fatal shooting of a couple from Lansing. He is facing two counts of open murder, felon in possession of firearms, carrying dangerous weapons with unlawful intent, and three counts of felony firearms in Ingham County for that case.
Harley Owns, 39, and his girlfriend Kelsey Coon-Lennon, 29, were killed on April 28 and later found on May 1, according to Lansing Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.