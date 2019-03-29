One person is dead, another hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Mid-Michigan home.
Michigan State Police were called to the home in the 4800 block of Kokosing Road in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township at around 1:05 a.m. on March 29.
In the initial call to 911, a 26-year-old woman said her boyfriend, 34-year-old Kip Hodges from Hale, was still inside the home.
The woman was able to get out of the burning home by breaking a window and climbing out.
The Plainfield Township Fire Department found Hodges dead in the home. An autopsy is slated to happen later.
The 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital, her condition is unclear.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.