A reward is being offered after a man was found dead following a vehicle fire.
Michigan State Police were called to the 3400 block of N. Sandstone Road in Jackson County at 12:15 a.m. on March 4 for a vehicle fire.
Once the flames were out, firefighters found a 32-year-old Elkhart, Indiana man dead in the vehicle.
The victim’s name has not been released, but foul play is suspected.
There is now a $5,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.
If you have any information, call the Michigan State Police Jackson Post Detective Bureau at 517-780-4580.
