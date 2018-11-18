Michigan State Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Oscoda County.
Oscoda deputies got a call about a dead man in a wooded area in near Lewiston, by Farrington Road and Townline Road, at about 11:45 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.
Deputies handed the investigation over to Michigan State Police after examining the scene.
MSP detectives said he died from an apparent gunshot wound and identified him as Matthew Boeck, a 29-year-old man from Howell.
The investigation is still ongoing.
