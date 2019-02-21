His death has been ruled a homicide, and now a cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered to bring his killer to justice.
On Feb. 12, 2019, Dolfis Mitchell, 65, was found dead in a home in Flint.
His body was discovered at Shafer Square Apartments, in the 800 block of Shafer Street at around 4 p.m.
While police have ruled his death a homicide, no details of the crime have been released.
You can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or by using the P3 mobile app.
