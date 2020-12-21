A 27-year-old man is dead after police found him inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Paramedics and police officers were sent to the 900 block of Middleton St. in Flint for a deceased person on Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m.
Officers saw a vehicle parked in the roadway and found a deceased 27-year-old man inside the vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives were sent to the scene and are conducting an investigation.
Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Flint Police Identification Bureau both responded.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971 or to stay anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL.
