A Saginaw-area man has died, found trapped beneath the wheels of a tractor.
Michigan State Police were called to a field near Pierce and Center in Saginaw County at around 7:05 p.m. on Dec. 11.
Investigators said it appears the 69-year-old man was tilling the field, and may have been trying to get his tractor unstuck when he was run over.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.
