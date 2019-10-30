A Forest Township man has been found guilty of killing a woman whose body was found along the banks of the Flint River in 2015.
John E. Barritt, 50, was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, and tampering with evidence in the slaying of Amy Wienski, a 44-year-old woman from Calhoun County‘s Homer Township.
Wienski was living and dating Barritt at about the time of her death, Prosecutor David Leyton said.
Her body was found on May 4, 2015, at the bank of the Flint River at Lyman Street and Riverside Drive in Flint.
One day before, authorities found a red Fiat car on fire at Carpenter Road and Fulton Street in Mt. Morris Township that Wienski rented.
Deputies tried to locate Wienski at her home in Homer Township to interview her, but they could not find her.
While police were searching Wienski’s home, Barritt showed up at the residence.
Barritt was placed in a police cruiser and taken to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for questioning for about 90 minutes but he was not read his Miranda warnings at any time.
At the end of the interview, he was arrested and charged in the murder of Wienski.
Barritt’s attorney later filed a pre-trial motion to suppress Barritt’s statements made to Calhoun County deputies, arguing his client had been subject to interrogation by police before they gave him his Miranda warning.
Prosecutor Leyton said the case twice went up to the Michigan Court of Appeals and Michigan Supreme Court on the issue and was ultimately tried before a jury with Barritt’s statements being suppressed.
“We are very pleased with the jury’s verdict in this case,” Leyton said. “Although we felt defendant’s statements should have been admissible at trial, we were able to sustain our burden of proof without them and see justice for Amy Wienski in the end.”
Barritt will be sentenced as a four-time habitual felony offender and faces up to life in prison.
He’ll be in court on Dec. 4 for his sentencing.
