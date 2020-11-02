A Roscommon County man has been found guilty in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking.
On Friday, Jan. 10 at around 3 a.m., Michigan State Police were called to help in an investigation after a woman had been taken into custody for stealing a vehicle.
The woman told Roscommon County Deputies and MSP that she escaped a home on Robert Drive in Crawford County where she was being forced to clean the home and perform acts of prostitution.
She said she was being held against her will by two suspects, James Manford Jarrell and Jeffrey Allen Kobel, both 50-years-old and from Roscommon.
She said she had been brough up north from Ypsilanti a few days earlier.
She also claimed there was drug dealing at the home.
Both Jarrell and Kobel were arrested.
Jarrell was found guilty in October on two counts of criminal sexual conduct-1st degree, and one count of unlawful imprisonment. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.
MSP reports that Kobel is still awaiting trial.
