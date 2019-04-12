A jury found a Flint man guilty of assaulting two Flint police officers during an arrest, said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.
Aaron Kelsey, 43, was found guilty of four felonies including assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, disarming a police officer of his taser, and two counts resisting and obstructing a police officer causing injury.
According to the trial testimony, two Flint officers were sent to McAras Court, near Chevrolet and University avenues, for a report of a man yelling profanities and threatening he was going to kill someone as he walked down the street.
When police arrived, Kelsey came out of his home in an apparent rage and continued to use profane language and threatened the two responding officers.
Officers approached Kelsey to take him into protective custody, but Kelsey punched one of the officers in the mouth and knocked him to the ground.
Kelsey then disarmed the other officer of his taser and tried to shoot the officer twice with the taser but missed.
Police then tackled Kelsey leaving all three entangled in four live taser wires.
While on the ground, Kelsey still had the taser and used the drive-stun mode to jolt one of the officers on the back of his neck.
The officer that was punched by Kelsey got out of the struggle and used his own taser on Kelsey.
Police then handcuffed Kelsey and took him into custody.
All three men were taken to Hurley Medical Center for medical exams and treatment.
“While the incident was a unique situation, it is a perfect example of the uncertainties and threats law enforcement face every day while carrying out routine duties to protect our community,” Leyton said. “Although the officers did sustain minor injuries that day, they are doing fine and the perpetrator stands convicted of his actions.”
Kelsey will be sentencing is set for May 13.
