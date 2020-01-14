A jury found a 20-year-old Bay City man guilty of sexually assaulting a young female relative.
Ezekiel Blackmon was convicted of second-degree criminal sexual conduct on Friday, Jan. 10.
Blackmon’s trial began Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Saginaw County Circuit Court.
“Testimony during Blackmon’s trial showed Blackmon sexually assaulted a female relative during a time frame while she was in middle school,” the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release.
Blackmon was ages 15 through 18 during that time, the prosecutor’s office added.
The jury also heard testimony that Blackmon sexually assaulted another female child in Bay County during the same time frame, the prosecutor’s office said.
Another relative of Blackmon stated he sexually assaulted her as well, but the jury did not hear that testimony, the prosecutor’s office said.
Blackmon denied the allegations to investigators.
On Oct. 29, Blackmon pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, but later withdrew that plea because Judge Darnell Jackson would not sentence him under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act – which would have sealed his record, the prosecutor’s office said.
During Blackmon’s trial, he was found not guilty of assault with intent to commit sexual penetration.
Blackmon was remanded to the Saginaw County Jail without bond.
He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced. A sentencing date has not been set.
