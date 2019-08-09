Michigan State Police are trying to find the suspect that struck a man with a vehicle and left him with severe injuries.
Police said it happened Thursday, Aug. 8 at 11:22 p.m. on Youngman Road, near Roy Drive in Eureka Township in Montcalm County.
The preliminary investigation shows that a 27-year-old man from Sand Lake, Derrick Powers, was struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene.
He was found by a passerby who called 911.
When troopers arrived, they found him lying in a ditch with severe injuries.
Police believe he was struck by an SUV or pickup truck.
Powers was taken to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville where he was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
Police are still searching for the suspect and their vehicle.
Anyone with more information on this hit-and-run is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.