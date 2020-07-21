Michigan State Police have canceled an endangered missing advisory for 32-year-old Ernest Demetrius Winters after he was found in the City of Flint.
Winters was reported missing after last seen leaving 21246 Westview, Royal Oak Township, MI, 48220 at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 18.
MSP said there was a concern because Winters has been diagnosed with bipolar/personality and schizoaffective disorder. He is known to be without prescription medication.
On July 22, MSP said he was found in Flint, but no other information was released.
