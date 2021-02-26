A man who was charged in connection with a shooting at a Fourth of July gathering has been found not guilty.
On Feb. 25, a jury found 22-year-old Trevor Payne not guilty of the 12 counts he was charged with. The trial was held over six days and the jury deliberated for more than five hours.
Payne’s charges stemmed from a domestic shooting that happened on July 4, 2019 in Vassar Township. His defense attorney previously said Payne was acting in defense of his coworker and did not intend to kill anyone.
Prosecutors stated the man who was shot was not assaulting his wife when the gun was fired.
“As with all jury verdicts, the Office of the Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney respects the decision that was returned and wishes to thank all the jurors for their service and the time and attention they gave to the evidence that was presented,” Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene said in a press release.
Reene went on to say his thoughts remain with the now 39-year-old shooting victim in this case. The victim is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was shot in the back of the head at close range with a shotgun.
The victim suffered complete loss of an ear and hearing. He remains beset with a number of lingering side effects, the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office said.
