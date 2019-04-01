Family seeks answers in brother's murder

Darrel Volway (Courtesy photo)

A cash reward is being offered to track down whomever shot and killed a man in Saginaw County.

Darrel Volway, 43, was found shot to death on the back porch of his family’s home in Bridgeport Township on May 25, 2016.

Remain anonymous and get a cash reward up to $2,500 by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Or use the P3 mobile app.

