One man from Florida is dead, another hospitalized after their vehicle became stuck, and they slept outside in their car on the west side of the state.
The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about two men who appeared to be sleeping in their car in Grand Junction.
When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old Florida man in the driver’s seat, dead.
A passenger, also a 22-year-old man from Florida, was unresponsive, but still breathing.
He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Investigators believe the men were in the area visiting friends and drove into a field, where their vehicle got stuck.
Deputies believe the men tried to get unstuck, but weren’t able to.
While the autopsy report is still pending, deputies believe cold played a factor.
Deputies are unclear why the men didn’t walk for help, but it is believed alcohol played a factor.
