A Detroit-area man has received a second life sentence for a second workplace shooting nearly two years ago.
The Macomb Daily reports 47-year-old Vernest Griffin of Sterling Heights was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for killing Eriberto Perez, his former supervisor at Aluminum Blanking Inc. in Pontiac.
Perez died after Griffin fired an AK-47 at him as he sat at his desk in February 2018.
He previously was sentenced for killing another former supervisor, Keith Kitchen, that same day at the BSD Linehaul trucking company in Taylor.
He also got life in prison for that killing.
