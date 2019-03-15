A man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for the hit-and-run killing of a Detroit police officer.
Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Cole of Belleville was sentenced Friday. The Wayne County prosecutor's office said he pleaded no contest last month to charges of reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a crash that caused death.
Cole was accused of hitting 30-year-old Fadi Shukur as the officer helped disperse a crowd after a party in August. Shukur later died of his injuries.
Cole apologized Friday in court to Shukur's family and the police department.
Cole was initially charged with second-degree murder, but a judge dismissed that charge in September after saying the evidence didn't support it.
