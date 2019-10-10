A Michigan man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman has been sentenced to at least 100 years in prison after a judge called his actions "reprehensible and heinous."
Kristine Young brought her daughter's cremains to court Thursday and told Jared Chance: "I want to rip you limb from limb."
Chance had turned down a plea deal that would have made him eligible for parole after 31 years at age 61. Instead, he chose to go to trial last month and was found guilty of second-degree murder and other crimes.
Ashley Young's torso was found in December in the basement of Chance's Grand Rapids rental home. Other remains of the 31-year-old woman haven't been found.
The sentence exceeded state guidelines. But Judge Mark Trusock says the guidelines don't account for the "level of brutality" in Young's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.