A man in Saginaw County is headed to trial for allegedly hurting people by lighting fireworks in a car.
Louis Jones Jr. has been charged with four felonies including possession of bombs with unlawful intent causing serious injury, possession of an explosive device causing serious injury, possession of an explosive device, and violation of the Michigan Fireworks Safety Act causing serious injury.
Testimony from Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 found Jones left a bar in Richfield Township in a vehicle with three other people.
Jones was in the backseat and witnesses testified he began lighting fireworks off and throwing them out the window.
One of the fireworks, which was a mortar - an aerial firework, didn’t make it out the window and exploded inside the vehicle.
A man in the front seat sustained a large cut on his foot, another man sustained a burn on his arm, and a woman in the vehicle suffered burns on her legs.
Jones also suffered significant burns.
Probable cause was found for Jones to stand trial in circuit court on the four felony charges.
The unlawful-intent possession charge and serious-injury explosive device charge carry maximum penalties of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The other explosive device charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years and the Fireworks Safety Act charges carries a maximum of five years.
Jones is being held in jail on unrelated charges.
