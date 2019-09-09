A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a parking lot.
The Frankenmuth Police Department was called to the 700 block of S. Main Street on Sept. 7 at around 1:43 p.m.
Investigators found that a 31-year-old Mount Clemens man was kneeling in a private parking lot, taking a picture of a car. He was hit by a vehicle driven by a 69-year-old Gladwin woman.
The man suffered injuries to his arms, back, neck, and legs, and was taken to the hospital.
Officers say alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the investigation is on-going.
