A Gladwin County man was honored for rescuing two children from a burning vehicle.
The incident happened on Dec. 13 in Billings Township when a vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames.
Scott McFarland lived near the scene of the crash and went to render aid.
He saw the vehicle was on fire and disregarded his own safety to rescue two children who were trapped in the vehicle, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said.
McFarland received burns on both of his hands and required hospital treatment.
"Mr. McFarland’s quick, selfless actions ultimately saved the lives of the two juveniles," the sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Mike Shea presented McFarland with a Gladwin County Sheriff's Office Life Saving Award.
