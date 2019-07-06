A Sterling Heights man was taken to the hospital after a late night ATV accident in Sanilac County.
On July 6 at 1:45 a.m., central dispatch received a call about an injury accident on Lakewood Road, near Lakeview Road in Worth Township.
Investigators learned a 27-year-old man from Sterling Heights was driving a 2017 Honda four-wheel ATV and lost control.
He was ejected from the ATV and the vehicle landed on its side, the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office said.
The 27-year-old was treated on the scene by Crowell EMS and taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for further treatment.
The sheriff’s office said alcohol and careless driving were suspected factors in the accident. The ATV driver was not wearing a helmet.
Charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office when the investigation is completed.
The Lexington police and fire department assisted the sheriff’s office.
