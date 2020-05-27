One man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving two vehicles and a semi-truck in Marlette.
The crash happened on Tuesday, May 26 at about 6:35 p.m.
The initial investigation shows that a 2019 Ford Ranger, driven by a 68-year-old man from Marlette, was southbound on S. Van Dyke Road, stopped in the roadway to make a left-hand turn into Hilltop Gas Station.
According to the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, a 29-year-old man from Brown City in a 2001 Chrysler Voyager rear-ended the Ford Ranger.
The Chrysler Voyager then spun into the northbound lane where it was struck by a semi-truck, driven by a 23-year-old man from Ohio.
Marlette EMS took the 29-year-old to a local hospital for treatment.
Names are being withheld during the investigation.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Michigan State Police and the Marlette Fire Department.
