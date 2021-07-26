Midland Police are investigating a crash that sent one man to the hospital.
It happened on M-20 near S. Saginaw Road in the city of Midland on Monday, July 26 at 8:30 a.m.
The driver, a 21-year-old man from Saginaw, lost control of his vehicle, which then ran off the roadway and overturned, according to the Midland Police Department.
The man was taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland for treatment. The crash remains under investigation.
