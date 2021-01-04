A man is recovering in a hospital after a snowmobile crash in Sanilac County.
On Sunday, Jan. 3 at 1:55 p.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about the crash on Derby Road, near State Road in Sanilac Township.
According to the investigation from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office, a 52-year-old man from Applegate was riding a 1998 Arctic Cat snowmobile in a field on the south side of Derby Road when he tried to cross over the road into another field on the north side.
The driver, who was wearing a helmet, lost control and rolled his snowmobile several times, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said the snowmobile driver was taken to Port Huron McLaren Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies from the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Applegate Fire Department and Sanilac EMS were sent to the scene.
