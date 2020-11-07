A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint.
Flint Police Officers were called to the 1500 block of Lyon Street around noon on Friday.
Officers found a man with gunshot wounds to the leg and groin.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
Officers are still looking for the suspect who ran from the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
