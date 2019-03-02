Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police are investigating a second shooting that happened in Saginaw on Friday night.
It happened in the area of Oakley Street and Hancock Street.
First responders found a 21-year-old man who was shot, police said.
He was taken to the hospital but police have not released his condition.
MSP said this shooting is unrelated to the shooting that happened on Weiss Street the same night.
