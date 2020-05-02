Sanilac County police responded to a one-vehicle crash on May 1 at 5:50 p.m.
According to the police, the crash took place on Montgomery Road near Welch Road in Flynn Township.
Police say the initial investigation determined that a vehicle operated by a 52-year-old man from Marlette was traveling westbound on Montgomery Road when he lost control on the roadway and crossed the centerline. Police say the vehicle then entered the south ditch before overturning.
He male was treated at the scene and transported to McLaren Hospital in Lapeer.
There is no word at this time on his condition.
