Police responded to a shooting in Saginaw County on Feb. 23 at around 4:30 p.m.
Sheriff Federspiel told TV5 that shots were fired on Brady Road near Chesaning.
Police said a male victim was shot at least two times and is being treated at an area hospital.
Nobody is in custody at this time.
