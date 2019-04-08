Michigan State Police are responding to a rollover injury accident in Saginaw County.
Central dispatch said it happened in the 2500 block of Gary Road, near Burt.
It was paged out at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8.
Police on the scene tell TV5 a man in his late 40s was involved in the accident.
He was taken to Hurley Trauma Center and is expected to recover from his injuries.
At this time police are still investigating what caused the rollover accident.
The Maple Grove Township Fire Department also responded to the scene.
