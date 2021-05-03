Police are investigating a shooting after a man arrived at a hospital in critical condition.
On Sunday, May 2 at 8:51 a.m., a 30-year-old man arrived at Hurley Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He was listed in critical condition.
Police say the shooting happened at W 12th Street and Church Street in the city of Flint.
At this time, officers do not have any suspects in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
