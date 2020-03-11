Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in a rollover crash that hospitalized a man with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Isabella County 911 received a call about a single-vehicle crash on East River Road, near Vroman Road in Chippewa Township on Tuesday, March 10 at 8:29 p.m.
The initial investigation shows that a 40-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant was westbound on East River Road when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway.
Michigan State Police said the vehicle rolled over multiple times and the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
MMR personnel treated the man for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
The Mt. Pleasant man was taken to McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant for advanced medical care.
Later he was flown by Life-Net to Covenant Health Care in Saginaw.
MSP said the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and investigators believe alcohol was a factor.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers were assisted by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police Department, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department, and MMR.
