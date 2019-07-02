Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting involving sheriff deputies on Tuesday.
Police have identified the deceased man as 44-year-old Chad Williams.
Williams was killed by Otsego County Sheriff deputies in Bagley Township during the investigation of a crime.
Deputies were reportedly serving a search warrant while investigating an incident in which Williams had allegedly threatened his neighbor with an ax.
The MSP crime lab and detectives are investigating the incident that happened near West Otsego Lake Drive and Old U.S. 27 about 11:11 a.m.
Deputies told MSP detectives that Williams refused to put down the ax when the shooting occurred.
It is unknown if any deputies were injured, but none were killed in the incident.
The investigation continues and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Stay with TV5 for updates on this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.