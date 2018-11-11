In Detroit a person of interest has been identified in the hunt for a gunman who is terrorizing a neighborhood.
In a matter of weeks, he has opened fire on several occupied homes.
The shooter, targeting on elderly woman’s home four times.
“If we had been sitting up we should have go shot. Both of us would have got shot,” said Curtis, a senior citizen living on Pingree Street, near Dexter Avenue.
Right where Curtis and his wife Gertha normally sit is where some of the bullets hit early Saturday morning, Nov. 3.
They walked into the living room and saw smoke coming from the TV.
“We were up, I got up to do something and my husband was in there and I heard this noise and I thought, woah is someone shooting in here,” Getha said.
Over 20 bullets hit their house and their SUV that was parked on the street.
Detroit Police believe the person who targeted their property is also the same person in surveillance video taken around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 5, shooting up a house on Clairmount, near Lawton for the fourth time.
It’s the home of an 84-years-old woman.
Detroit Police released a picture of the man they want to question they’re calling a person of interest.
They’re not releasing his name but they say he used to live in the area.
“He’s described as a male white, 6’1” medium build, 51-year-old. This person of interest is known to open carry assault type weapons,” said James Craig, Detroit Police Chief.
The 84-year-old woman, whose house has been repeatedly shot up, doesn’t want her face shown but said she doesn’t know the person of interest.
She can only continue to pray that she remains unharmed physically and that the shooter is found soon because she can’t afford to leave the home she’s lived in for decades.
Detroit Police are asking anyone with information about the person of interest or a possible suspect is asked to call them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.