A man is in critical condition after a shooting Monday evening.
The Flint Police Department was called to the 4000 block of Miami Lane at around 8:57 p.m. on April 15.
Officers said when they arrived they found a man in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was last listed in critical condition.
The incident is still under investigation.
