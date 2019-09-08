Flint Police are investigating a rollover crash that left the driver in critical condition.
On Saturday, Sept. 7, at about 11:58 p.m., Flint Police responded to a personal injury crash.
Police said that once they arrived and investigated, they found that the driver of a 2002 Dodge Durango lost control and rolled over multiple times.
The driver was traveling south on Dupont St. in a construction zone when it lost control. The car came to rest inside of Max Branden Park, officials said.
After the crash, the driver and the backseat passenger were transported to Hurley Medical Center.
Officials said the driver suffered multiple injuries and was listed in critical condition. The backseat passenger suffered minor injuries and was listed in good condition. The front seat passenger did not suffer any injuries.
The next of kin for the drivers and passengers were all notified and were there at the hospital.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this crash, please contact Sgt. Cholyonda Brown at 810-237-6899.
