A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car while standing in the road.
Michigan State Police Troopers were called to Gerald Miller Road, just south of State Road, in Ogemaw County’s Churchill Township at 6:44 p.m. on Nov. 19.
Deputies say that a 17-year-old female from West Branch was southbound on Gerald Miller Road when she met an oncoming vehicle traveling northbound. After the northbound vehicle passed her, she turned her high beams back on and saw a person in the center of her lane. She was unable to avoid the man.
The pedestrian, a 77-year-old West Branch man, was seriously injured and airlifted to the hospital. At last check he was listed in critical condition.
Troopers said the area where the crash happened is rural and was not lit by streetlights.
The crash remains under investigation, and it's unclear why the man was on the road.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, according to troopers.
