A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Flint.
Just before 9 a.m. Friday Flint Police were called to Hurley medical Center for a report of a stabbing.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was stabbed in the chest after an argument with another man.
The suspect, a 25-year-old man, ran from the scene in the 200 block of 12th street in Flint.
The investigation is ongoing and the victim remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Trooper Jason Baxter at (989) 545-9563.
