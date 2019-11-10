A man is in critical condition after crashing into a tree in Flint.
On Sunday, November 10, 2019, at about 5:25 a.m., Flint police responded to a crash on Welch Blvd. near Lyon St.
Police said their investigation revealed that a 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage was traveling westbound and was speeding when the driver lost control and hit a tree.
The driver was taken to Hurley Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, according to police.
Police said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the investigation, please contact Sgt. C. Brown at 810-237-6899.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.