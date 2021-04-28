Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to a hospital in critical condition.
Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Judy Court in the city of Flint for reports of a shooting on Wednesday, April 28 at 12:01 a.m.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Hurley Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds and was listed in critical condition.
At this time, investigators do not have any suspects in custody. The investigation is still ongoing.
