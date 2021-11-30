A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint Monday morning.
Flint police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 6700 block of Elmridge Drive on Monday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 a.m. When police arrived, the 57-year-old male victim was found with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and was listed in critical condition, police said.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Mark Swales at 810-237-6913 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
