A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Flint on Thursday.
Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Flint Police Officers were called to the 2700 block of Riverridge Court for a shooting.
The victim, a man in his 20s was found with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he's listed in critical condition.
Officers are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Trooper Caleb Pratt at (810) 237-6953 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
