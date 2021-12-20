A man is recovering in a hospital after police officers found him with multiple gunshot wounds in the city of Flint.
On Dec. 19 at 4:19 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 100 block of S. Vernon Avenue for a shooting. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition. No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.
While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Dennis Hartman at 810-237-6919. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.